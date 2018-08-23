Windows 95 app brings nerd nostalgia to macOS, Windows and Linux

According to The Verge, you can easily run applications such as WordPad, MS Paint and Minesweeper within the app. Internet Explorer, sadly, doesn't work. The good news is if you're playing around and encounter problems, you can simply reset the instance and start over again.

If you're worried about storage space or RAM, then fear not. The OS is just 129MB to download. Once you have it up and running, it will only take up about 200MB of RAM, even when you're running multiple applications and utilities, as The Verge notes.