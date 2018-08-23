Sony’s revamped Aibo heads to the US for $2,899

Yes, it's still just a very expensive robot dog. But it's one that can learn to recognize your family (including your real life pets) and gain a personality over time. Sony claims no two Aibos will be the same, since they're meant to adapt to your personality and lifestyle. And as we've seen from our preview, Aibo can really move, thanks to 22 actuators and a variety of sensors.

"Aibo is such a remarkable feat when you look at it holistically," said Sony Electronics president and COO Mike Fasulo. "Not only does it incorporate many of our core technologies across many parts of our company — including image sensing; artificial intelligence; advanced robotics; sound and language recognition engines; OLED displays for eyes; cameras for geograph and navigation — it's all of that in one, in addition to a deep learning device."

As part of the bundle, Aibo will come with paw pads, an "aibone," a pink ball and a charging station. (And yes, it's smart enough to get itself charged after playtime.) You'll also be able to track your Aibo's growth, check out photos it takes and teach it new tricks with a mobile app. When it's connected to Sony's AI Cloud, the robot dog will upload its daily experiences, where the company's AI algorithms will help it evolve over time. Aibo will also be able to nab online updates automatically — so ideally, it'll get smarter without much intervention from your part.