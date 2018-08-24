Show More Results

Image credit: Stephen Lam / Reuters
Elon Musk: Tesla will stay public

Forget that old tweet.
Richard Lawler
7m ago
Comments
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk introduces the falcon wing door on the Model X electric sports-utility vehicles during a presentation in Fremont, California September 29, 2015. Stephen Lam / Reuters

Remember a couple of weeks ago when Elon Musk, out of the blue, tweeted that he had "funding secured" and would consider taking his car company private at a price of $420 per share? Well, you can forget it, since the billionaire announced tonight in a blog post that Tesla will remain a publicly traded company for now. While questions surrounding the circumstances of his initial announcement remain (partially thinks to Azealia Banks Instagram Stories feed), Musk said that based on conversations with shareholders, the board of directors and firms like Morgan Stanley, the message received was "please don't do this."

Developing...

