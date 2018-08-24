The best electric skateboards for getting around campus

Depending on the size of your college campus, you might have a long commute to your next class and not much time to get there. Bikes are maybe a little too bulky for a packed quad, but you won't seem out of place on a skateboard. And, because this is 2018, you no longer need to push with your foot when electric skateboards exist. To that end, we've rounded up some of the best powered decks on the market in our back-to-school guide, with picks from from Boosted, Inboard and Riptide. Oh, and about those bikes: We didn't include any electric models because we couldn't agree on any that we absolutely loved. Disagree? Let us know in the comments which you'd recommend.