FCC hopes to 'make telecom interesting' with a new podcast

The FCC acknowledges that it faces an uphill battle trying to spice up its work, and there's certainly some truth to that. How do you make wireless spectrum licenses seem compelling? However, that's not the main concern. Rather, it's that the agency is launching its podcast at a time when many consider it increasingly deaf to public feedback. You won't hear why it refused to shoot down false DDoS claims, why it stonewalled investigations into fake anti-net neutrality comments and why Chairman Ajit Pai is uncomfortably cozy with Verizon. This is the official sales pitch for the FCC's existing stance, not a thorough look at what the FCC is really doing.