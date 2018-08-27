Harman Kardon's Google Assistant speaker packs 200W of power

As it stands, the Citation isn't relying solely on audio prowess. It serves as a smart home hub, and an LCD on the top helps control playback when you're not shouting song requests. It's also relatively subtle as far as smart speakers go with wool coverings (black or gray) helping it blend into your decor.

Harman Kardon starts taking European pre-orders for the Citation in late September. There's no word on whether or not it'll be available in the US and other regions. Whether or not it does, Harman is obviously determined to cover all the bases. It already had speakers for three major voice assistants at middling prices. Now, however, it's branching out into the high-end category that has mostly remained untapped outside of B&O and higher-end Sonos setups (which don't yet work with Google Assistant). We wouldn't be shocked if Harman had more up its sleeve in the relatively near future.

