A new Nokia PureView phone could be on the horizon

The PureView branding was first used on Nokia's Symbian-powered 808 PureView and subsequently on Windows PHone models like the Lumia 1020. The latter packed a 41-megapixel camera and represented the pinnacle of Nokia's camera-centric phones. Unfortunately, Nokia got swallowed by Microsoft shortly after that and the brand disappeared, and Windows Phone is now essentially defunct as well.

HMD will now have a change to revive PureView, hopefully by creating smartphones with cameras that honor the spirit of it. Things look promising, as HMD recently revived its Zeiss partnership and promised to work with the German optical company on "standard-defining imaging capabilities" for future smartphones. Having PureView, Nokia and Zeiss will give it a big marketing leg-up, but any new smartphones packing those brands will have a lot to live up to.