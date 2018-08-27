Samsung ships its curved QLED monitor with Thunderbolt 3

Thunderbolt 3 displays are still quite rare in the PC world, let alone curved ones, but Samsung is ready to supply both at once. After a preview at CES, it's releasing its CJ79 curved QLED monitor worldwide. The 34-inch screen mates an ultra-wide 3,440 x 1,440 quantum dot screen (including a 125 percent sRGB color gamut) with two Thunderbolt 3 ports that provide 85W of power, a display signal and data through a single cable. Samsung pitches it as a productivity hub for MacBook Pro and Windows laptop owners who want a vast workspace without straining their eyes looking at a flat screen.
The monitor also includes HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0 ports, and a pair of 7W speakers provide audio if you don't have separate gear. Samsung still hasn't outlined pricing, but says the CJ79 is available in Europe now and will reach other countries "soon." You'll have an alternative, too. The CJ89 doesn't include Thunderbolt 3, but its larger 43- and 49-inch screens (at wider 32:10 and 32:9 respective ratios) and USB-C ports can accommodate those who are chiefly interested in raw visual real estate.
