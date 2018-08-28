Facebook aims to power its operations with renewable energy by 2021

In 2015, Facebook aimed to support half of its facilities with renewable energy by 2018 and it reached that goal last year. Since 2013, the company has signed contracts for over three gigawatts of new solar and wind energy and all of its wind and solar projects operate on the same grids as its data centers.

Other major tech companies have made green commitments recently or announced achievements regarding their renewable energy efforts. In April, Google shared that it offset all of its operational energy use with wind and solar energy in 2017 and Apple made a similar announcement earlier this year as well. T-Mobile made a commitment in January to offset 100 percent of its power use with renewable energy by 2021 while Samsung is targeting 2020.