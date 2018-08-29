Phase One stuffs a 151-megapixel sensor into a medium format camera

The camera muster an ISO 50 to 25,6000 sensitivity despite the extreme resolution, and you can use both timelapse and bracketing tools independently of the main camera body. The IQ4 also scratches the itch for pro photographers with XQD and SD card slots as well as tethering through Ethernet, USB-C or wireless.

If it sounds ridiculously expensive... well, it is. The regular XF IQ4 will set you back $51,990 when it ships in October, while an achromatic (black and white) variant hikes the price to $54,990. A more vivid 101-megapixel Trichromatic variant will cost $47,990. As is usually the case with most medium format cameras, these are meant for either larger studios that can justify the cost or rental customers who might only need those megapixels for a one-day portrait session.