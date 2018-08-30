Alexa can order Dunkin' Donuts upon request

It all sounds pretty simple too. Start by saying, "Alexa, order from Dunkin' Donuts" and then pick from your favorite orders stored within the Dunkin' app. "Alexa, tell Dunkin' Donuts to reorder my last saved favorite," is one way to go about things according to a blog post from the caffeine-and-confection peddler.

Is it revolutionary? Not exactly, but hey, placing an order for a glazed sour cream and black iced coffee by voice before leaving the house is the type of future I can get behind.