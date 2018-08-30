Sennheiser's first true wireless earbuds will cost you $300

The Momentum True Wireless earbuds are compatible with smart assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Two-mic beamforming helps make picking up your voice in a noisy room clearer -- this translates to better phone calls and interaction with voice assistants. It also features a Transparent Hearing setting which blends in ambient sounds with background noises. This allows you to keep the earbuds in while you pay attention to your environment and interact with conversations.

The earbuds come in a smart-looking fabric case. The earphones themselves have metallic finishes, with gold-plated charging pins and magnets. They are splash and sweat resistant.

They certainly look nice, but it's worth keeping in mind that they are pricey for wireless earbuds. The almost-$300 price point puts them in line with other premium manufacturers such as Bose and B&O. But companies such as Jabra make wireless earbuds (in this case, the Elite 65t) that work very well for almost half the price. These are certainly a premium option, but we'll have to wait and see if they're worth the hefty price tag.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2018 here!