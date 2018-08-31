Apple's iOS 12 beta is driving everyone crazy

Apple promised a lot of bells and whistles with its iOS 12 update -- better performance, grouped notifications and the coveted Pixar-like Memojis, for example -- but its pre-launch spiel never mentioned the surprise feature everyone on the public beta is talking about today. Thanks to, presumably, a bug, iPhones are showing update notifications every time you unlock your phone, without an option to actually install the update.
This isn't annoying. Nope, not at all. Pops up after every unlock (and there's no actual update). pic.twitter.com/BgHzmU8Y3r— Matt Brian (@m4tt) August 31, 2018
It's not the end of the world, of course -- a quick tap on "close" and the notification disappears -- but it sure is annoying, and doesn't really fill anyone with great hopes for a smooth roll out when the update becomes available generally.