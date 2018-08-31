Earin finally releases its M-2 true wireless earbuds

The latest earbuds have Google Assistant integration, which you can activate with a long press. They can also handle calls (using a quartet of microphones that filter out background noise) and let you control your music. The earbuds communicate with each other using near field magnetic induction and tech from NXP. They should give you three hours of listening time on a single charge, and the magnetic charging capsule can top up battery life for up to 12 hours of use.

The earbuds weigh just four grams, and can detect which ear you've placed each into, so you don't need to bother checking which one you should specifically put in which ear. They also automatically connect to your phone over Bluetooth once you're wearing them. The M-2 buds certainly caught the attention of will.i.am, whose tech company bought Earin. M-2 is currently available for $249 in black or white, though more color options are on the way by the end of the year.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2018 here!