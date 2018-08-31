Feast your eyes on the Pixel 3

If the idea of a notch-riddled Pixel 3 XL has you down, rejoice: the smaller Pixel 3 is basically a shrunken down Pixel 2XL. That's if you believe the latest crop of leaked images, anyway. Yesterday, an anonymous Redditor posted a bunch of seemingly legitimate photos that show off the device from every angle. They line up with previous leaks, and are likely authentic. The images reveal a 5.5-inch display with a 2160x1080 resolution and a 2:1 aspect ration. There are small screen bezels on the top and bottom, and Google's iconic matte and shiny dual-finish on the back.