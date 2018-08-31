Start your 'NBA 2K19' MyCareer before the game is even out

NBA 2K19 doesn't come out until September 7th (Anniversary Edition), but those of you who are impatiently waiting for the game can get a good taste for it starting today. Thanks to the Prelude demo, you can can play the first chapter of this year's MyCareer mode on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and you'll be able to take any progress you make with you once you get the full copy. In 2K19, the story mode is called "The Way Back," which will let you take your custom player on a journey from China to the G-League and, finally, the NBA.