Razer's THX-enabled headset helps you locate sneaky enemies

The Kraken TE includes an inline USB audio control box that's easy to find in the heat of battle and comes standard with the cooling gels that were optional on its predecessor, the Kraken 7.1 V2. It'll ship in September for $100, or £100 in the UK.

Razer also unveiled the BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard. Like its predecessor, the BlackWidow Ultimate, it packs twist-resistant dual-wall mechanical Razer switches, programmable lighting effects and a Hypershift function that lets you map Razer Synapse 3 macros to any keyboard key. It also packs Razer's Digital Dial and media keys, along with onboard and cloud memory to store up to five profiles. The BlackWidow Elite arrives today for $170/£170.

Lastly, Razer revealed the Mamba Wireless, an upgrade to the original Mamba (also wireless) but with more than double the battery life, at 50 hours. It's much more grippy than before and packs the same onboard/cloud storage and adaptive frequency technology as the Lancehead mouse. It has a resolution of 16,000 dpi and accuracy of 99.4 percent, which is the highest on the market, Razer said. The Razer Mamba Wireless mouse is now on sale for $100 (£100).