Microsoft sunsets Surface Plus upgrade program after a year

Microsoft didn't explain why it's shutting down Surface Plus -- in a dedicated FAQ, it only said it decided to end the program financed by Klarna "after much thought and consideration." The move thankfully won't affect existing customers, and their financing plans will remain unchanged. However, they'll have to contact Microsoft directly for any concerns stating in October, because the company is also shutting down the Surface Plus portal on September 30th.

It's worth noting that some interested customers ran across problems getting Klarna to approve their applications even though they had excellent credit scores. A poster on the Microsoft community said he was given the runaround when he tried to clarify the issue, culminating in Experian denying Klarna's claim that it ran a credit check on him. Microsoft didn't say whether the program's death was in any way associated with those issues, but we reached out to the company for clarification. Business owners can still take advantage of the upgrade program, though, since it doesn't sound like Redmond is also shutting down Surface Plus for Business.