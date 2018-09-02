UE Boom app update removes Alexa support on Android

UE explained in a statement to Engadget that it removed the Alexa tap-to-talk feature to concentrate on "enhancing the core functionality" of UE's Boom line. You'll still get to talk to Alexa on Blast and Megablast speakers, however. You can read the full statement below.

It's a rare move, but not exactly surprising. The Boom line isn't nearly as useful with Alexa when it can't connect to your home WiFi network or respond to you from across the room. That's what the Blast is for, right? Still, it's hard not to be a little crestfallen, especially if you did get some use out of Amazon's AI helper.