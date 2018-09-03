US, UK and others push for mandatory access to encrypted data

The countries said any measures would honor privacy and oversight laws, but also contended that the same laws allowing them to search homes and cars also gave them permission to obtain any private data they deemed legally necessary. "Privacy laws must prevent arbitrary or unlawful interference, but privacy is not absolute," the group said in its statement. They also insisted that encryption was letting terrorists and crime mobs "frustrate investigations and avoid detection and prosecution."

The statement avoids directly calling for backdoors, but it otherwise reiterates what the individual Five Eyes nations have argued in the past. They want tech firms to avoid encryption when possible, or else give law enforcement and spy agencies guaranteed access to their information (while somehow denying hackers the same access). That sets up future battles with companies like Apple, which has insisted that airtight encryption is vital to privacy and that governments may be violating civil rights by mandating access to customers' data.