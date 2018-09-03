The latest Pixel 3 leak came from the back of a Lyft

Android Police was sent images of the Pixel 3 XL by the driver of said Lyft vehicle, who discovered the device after dropping off passengers minutes earlier. The driver, already a Pixel 2 XL owner, recognized the next-generation handset -- thanks to its prominent notch -- and snapped a handful of photos before handing it back to its forgetful owner.

Forgotten in a Lyft, it seems, is the new left in a bar.

Earlier leaks have have pointed to the Pixel 3 offering a 5.5-inch display with a 2160x1080 resolution and a 2:1 aspect ratio. It'll also likely host a 2,915mAh battery and two 8-megapixel front-facing cameras -- one of which will flick between f/1.8 and f/2.2 apertures. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM.

According to Bloomberg, both devices will be unveiled at Google's launch event on October 9th, in New York City. There just won't be much left to confirm.