TikTok lets users add reaction videos to clips they watch

TikTok, which absorbed Musical.ly last month, is rolling out a new feature that will let users add their reactions to other videos. In the "Share" menu, there's now a "React" option, and when you select it, the app will record a video of you as you watch a clip. You'll then be able to move your reaction video around the screen to place it where you want. An app update with the new feature should be available in both the App Store and Google Play within the next couple of days, according to TechCrunch.