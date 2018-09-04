Show More Results

TikTok lets users add reaction videos to clips they watch

You can superimpose a video of your reaction over another clip.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
54m ago in AV
TikTok, which absorbed Musical.ly last month, is rolling out a new feature that will let users add their reactions to other videos. In the "Share" menu, there's now a "React" option, and when you select it, the app will record a video of you as you watch a clip. You'll then be able to move your reaction video around the screen to place it where you want. An app update with the new feature should be available in both the App Store and Google Play within the next couple of days, according to TechCrunch.

Bytedance, the firm behind China's major news aggregating service Jinri Toutiao, purchased Musical.ly back in 2017. Earlier this year, the company began consolidating Musical.ly apps and features before merging Musical.ly with TikTok in August.

