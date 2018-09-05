Airbnb helps companies book team building exercises

The service is also easing the burden for relocating employees. It's expanding its efforts to help new hires (or workers with long-term travel needs) find temporary homes that fit the bill. A fresh-out-of-school employee could have a comfortable place to live while looking for an apartment, for instance.

Airbnb isn't shy about the reasons behind the expansion. Only a quarter of workers tend to travel, the service said -- this helps it reach the clear majority that might only need to venture beyond the office for a company retreat or brainstorming session. Not that you'll necessarily mind if it helps you avoid a dull-as-dishwater company picnic.