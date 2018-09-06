You can now buy Brilliant's light switch smart home hubs

Brilliant is compatible with most major smart home devices, including Alexa, Google Assistant, Sonos, Nest, Ecobee, Ring, Phillips Hue and Wemo lights, with more being added all the time. It comes with a lot of helpful features (custom settings, personalised displays and so on) but its real appeal lies in its ability to streamline the smart home eco system, which can be complicated when you've got a lot of separate devices on the go, and its ridiculously simple installation process makes things even easier. The device starts at $300, comes in six colours and is available now from Brilliant's website.