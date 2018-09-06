Mira's AI-powered fertility monitor is now available for purchase

That's definitely useful if you're trying to conceive -- the bad news is that the kits are pricey and will cost you much more than some of the other higher-end options available today. One will set you back $199, almost double the original price tag Mira announced earlier this year. If you don't mind spending almost $200 for a kit, then you'll get a device that uses AI algorithms to learn your ovulation pattern and predict when you'll be fertile weeks before it happens.

Mira also plans to sell "Fertility Plus" test wands, which can test for estrogen as well as LH, in the near future. The ability to detect both estrogen and LH levels will make the technology even more accurate and provide more information about your health. Since Mira already received FDA registration for an at-home estrogen test, it aims to start selling its expanded line as soon as next year.