TP-Link's latest WiFi router is a gaming beast

TP-Link has unveiled its most powerful gaming router yet, and it's jacked. The Archer C5400X features 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, three co-processors and 1 GB RAM to reach WiFi speeds up to 5400 Mbps over one 2.4 GHz (1000 Mbps) and two 5 GHz (2167 Mbps) bands. And it comes with three WiFi bands, eight Gigabit LAN ports and one Gigabit WAN port. In other words, it's a superfast monster. Eye-watering specs aside, look at it. Look at those antennae. This isn't a router you want to shove behind the TV. Get it at Amazon, Newegg, Fry's Electronics and Micro Center for $400.