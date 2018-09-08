In 'Fortnite' Monopoly, Tilted Towers is the new Boardwalk

Hasbro told IGN that Fortnite's ever-present storm will manifest the game -- storm-struck locations will take two lives each. The dice will also be split into movement and action rolls, so you can shoot a rival or defend yourself before you move.

The new take on Monopoly reaches stores on October 1st. It's a classic case of milking a trend for all it's worth, and we could see some players losing interest as the characters and locations change (what if Epic replaces Paradise Palms, for instance?). With that said, we could see this being exceptionally helpful for parents who'd like a good excuse to socialize with their kids.