Several big events were cancelled this year, leading to a number of questions about what the future holds. And that future may be broadcast on the internet for you to watch at home.

The future of music festivals is... the internet? Victor Luckerson, The Ringer

This group posed as Russian trolls and bought political ads on Google. It was easy.

Charlie Warzel,

BuzzFeed News

In the midst of a massive backlash that Google (and others) are facing over meddling, it's still too easy for the trolls to buy ads