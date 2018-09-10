Show More Results

Image credit: AOL
Montblanc Summit 2 will be the first Snapdragon Wear 3100 watch

It'll have Google's Wear OS on board.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
1h ago in Wearables
AOL

Moments after Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset for smartwatches, it also unveiled the first ever Wear OS device to make use of it: The Montblanc Summit 2. Essentially a sequel of last year's Montblanc wearable, the Summit 2 retains the same premium appeal of the original. It's relatively small, which should be good news to those with slender wrists, and has a simple, elegant appearance. It's "built for travel, fitness or exploration," says Montblanc CEO Nicolas Baretski.

Gallery: A closer look at the Montblanc Summit 2 | 4 Photos

4

The focus on luxury smartwatches isn't a new thing for either Qualcomm or Wear OS. Qualcomm's senior director for smart wearables Pankaj Kedia even said that a smartwatch should be "first and foremost, a fashion watch." So, it's no surprise that the first few Wear 3100 devices are of the luxury premium variety.

Still, a smartwatch is more than skin deep, and the reason to get one is more than just looks. Unfortunately, we don't really know much else about the Summit 2 -- Qualcomm was pretty stingy with it at its press event -- but if it's anything like the last one, it'll be chockful of Wear OS features that'll bring you everything from the usual calendar appointments to a dedicated sports mode for you running enthusiasts. And, yes, it'll likely cost close to $1,000, so start saving your pennies now. It's due out in October of this year.

