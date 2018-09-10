Plantronics' updated headphone lineup includes true wireless earbuds

You'll also have more options if you're more interested in shutting out noise than sweating up a storm. The BackBeat Go 810 is a higher-end over-ear set that offers 20 hours of listening for $150, while the Go 410 in-ears (below) tout 12 hours of audio and active noise cancellation for $130. You can also expect modestly updated behind-the-neck earbuds in the $80 Fit 350 and $100 Fit 2100.

Gamers, meanwhile, have the choice of three headsets. The starter Rig 300 caters to PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox newcomers for $40, while the Rig 400 Pro HC gives PS4 and Xbox One players cushioning and on-headphone audio adjustments for $60. Spring for the Rig 500 series and you'll get higher-quality audio and a comfier "exoskeleton" design at prices ranging from $80 for an Xbox One-oriented Pro HX model to $150 for a Pro Esports Edition.