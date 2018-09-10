Samsung's LTE tracker locates lost items wherever they are

As the SmartThings badge implies, it's about more than just keeping tabs on lost items. It can double as an arrival sensor if you have a SmartThings hub, so you can turn on the lights when you get home or activate a security camera when you leave. You can alternately set up geofencing alerts to warn when a tracker leaves a given area (say, your dog escaping the backyard) or send a location to friends and family by double-tapping the power button.

Be ready to pay more than you would for a Bluetooth tracker. Samsung's device will sell for $99 up front with a year of free service when it reaches AT&T on September 14th (a Verizon counterpart is due later in 2018), but you're looking at $5 per month or $50 per year to maintain the LTE-M connection after that. This is for people, pets and must-have belongings where the subscription is easily worth the peace of mind it brings.