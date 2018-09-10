What's on TV: 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' and 'Bojack Horseman'

The NFL is back in action, and along with it we have a slew of fall TV shows returning. That includes bingeable (it's a word) options on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu like Bojack Horseman season five, The First, Forever and American Vandal season two. For gamers, the standard edition of NBA 2K19 is here, plus the latest Tomb Raider game, while Blu-ray fans can get Oceans 8 or Batman: The Killing Joke on 4K Blu-ray. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Ocean's 8 (4K)
- The Big Bang Theory (S11)
- Robin Hood (4K)
- Christine (4K) (35th Anniversary Edition)
- Batman: The Killing Joke (4K)
- Superfly
- Brain Dead
- Batman: The Assault on Arkham (4K)
- The Tree of Life (Criterion)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- EA Sports NHL 19 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Neonwall (PS VR, Xbox One)
- Razed (PS4, Xbox One)
- Gonner (Xbox One, PS4),
- Nefarious (Xbox One, PS4)
- Super Street: The Game (Xbox One, PS4)
- Construction Simulator 2: Console Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
- Adios Amigos (Xbox One, PS4)
- Boundless (PS4)
- NBA 2K19 (standard edition) (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Trickster VR: Co-op Dungeon Crawler (PS VR)
- V-Rally 4 (PS4)
Monday
- Jets/Lions, ESPN, 7:10 PM
- American Ninja Warrior (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- So You Think You Can Dance? (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- The CBS Fall Preview Show, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Land of the Free, Starz, 9 PM
- Better Call Saul, AMC, 9 PM
- Salvation, CBS, 9 PM
- Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age, HBO, 10 PM
- Lodge 49, AMC, 10 PM
- Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (series finale), Paramount, 10 PM
- Rams/Raiders, ESPN, 10:15 PM
Tuesday
- Daniel Sloss: Live Shows, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Resistance Banker, Netflix, 3 AM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- Inside the NFL (season premiere), Showtime, 9PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
- Santa Jaws, Syfy, 9 PM
- Brooklyn 99 presents NBC Fall 2018, NBC, 10 PM
- Carter, WGN, 10 PM
- Most Expensivest, Viceland, 10 PM
- Castaways, ABC, 10 PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10 PM
Wednesday
- Castle Rock (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- On My Skin, Netflix, 3 AM
- Born This Way presents: Deaf Out Loud, A&E, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
- Suits, USA, 9 PM
- World of Dance (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- American Horror Story (season premiere), FX, 8 PM
- Dopesick Nation (series premiere), Viceland, 10 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
- Castaways, ABC, 10 PM
- The Sinner, USA, 10 PM
- Robot Wars, Science, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Snatch (S2), Sony Crackle, 3 AM
- Reversing Roe, Netflix, 3 AM
- I Love You, America, Hulu, 3 AM
- One Dollar, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Oslo Diaries, HBO, 8 PM
- Ravens/Bengals, NFL Network, 8:20 PM
- Queen of the South (season finale), USA, 9 PM
- Take Two (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
- The Grand Hustle, BET, 10 PM
- Shooter (season finale), USA, 10 PM
- Snowfall, FX, 10 PM
Friday
- American Vandal (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Bojack Horseman (S5), Netflix, 3 AM
- Ingobernable (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Bleach, Netflix, 3 AM
- Norm Macdonald Has A Show (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The First (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- The World's Most Extraordinary Homes (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Forever (S1), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Angel, Netflix, 3 AM
- Last Hope, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Land of Steady Habits, Netflix, 3 AM
- Boca Juniors Confidencial, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Rise of Phoenixes (E1 - 15), Netflix, 3 AM
- Super Monsters: Monster Party, Netflix, 3 AM
- A Football Life: Carson Palmer, NFL Network, 8 PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
- Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
- Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning, CBS, 8 PM
- TKO, CBS, 9 PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 9 PM
- Sacred Lies (season finale), Facebook, 9 PM
- Outcast, Cinemax, 10 PM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 10 PM
- Amy Schumer presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- ELeague: CS: Go Premier 2018, TBS, 11 PM
- Animals, HBO. 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Mr. Sunshine, Netflix, 3 AM
- Pink Collar Crimes (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
- Ohio State/TCU college football, ABC, 8 PM
- USC/Texas college football, Fox, 8 PM
- Planet Earth: Yellowstone, BBC America, 9 PM
Sunday
- No One Would Tell, Lifetime, 8 PM
- The Warriors of Liberty City (series premiere), Starz, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (fall premiere), Showtime, 8 PM
- Giants/Cowboys, NBC, 8:15 PM
- The Deuce, HBO, 9 PM
- America to Me, Starz, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 9 PM
- The Last Ship, TNT, 9 PM
- Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10 PM
- Kidding, Showtime, 10 PM
- Insecure, HBO, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]