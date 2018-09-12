Comparing the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr

We're long past iPhone events where Apple would debut one big flagship handset and all you really had to worry about was whether you would upgrade or snag an older phone at a now discounted price. Today we're looking at three new devices and they're all pretty snazzy: The 5.8-inch iPhone Xs has the new A12 Bionic chip and new camera features like adjustable depth-of-field, while the Xs Max sizes that up with a huge 6.5-inch display. And let's not forget the gorgeous iPhone Xr, which comes in rainbow of colors, has the same wide-angle camera as its siblings and boasts a Liquid Retina LCD screen. While you'll have to wait for our review for the full skinny on these three, we've got the specs all lined up below so you can get an idea of the power each one is packing.
|iPhone Xs
|iPhone Xs Max
|iPhone Xr
|Pricing
|$999 / $1,149 / $1,349
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
|$749 / $799 / $899
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches)
|Weight
|177g (6.24 ounces)
|208g (7.34 ounces)
|194g (6.84 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|6.5 inches (165.1mm)
|6.1 inches (154.94mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
|2,688 x 1,242 (458ppi)
|1,792 x 828 (326ppi)
|Screen type
|Super Retina OLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Liquid Retina LCD
|Battery
|Size not available (up to 20 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
|Size not available (up to 25 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
|Size not available (up to 25 hours talk time, 15 hours internet)
|Internal storage
|64 / 256 / 512GB
|64 / 256 / 512GB
|64 / 128 / 256GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
|Front-facing cam
|7MP, f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|SoC
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A12 Bionic
|CPU
|64-bit hexa-core
|64-bit hexa-core
|64-bit hexa-core
|GPU
|Quad-core
|Quad-core
|Quad-core
|RAM
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|iOS 12
|iOS 12
|iOS 12
|Other features
|IP68 certified, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified, Qi wireless charging
|IP67 certified, Qi wireless charging
