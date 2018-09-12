Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Grammarly will fix your typos inside Google Docs

It's only available in Chrome for now.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in Services
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Westend61 via Getty Images

Grammarly, the ultra-useful tool for checking your grammar while you type, is teaming up with Google Docs. The functionality has been in beta for the last month or so for Premium subscribers, and it's "gradually" rolling out to everyone who uses Grammarly for Chrome starting today. That's according to a blog post from the firm. As such, it'll only work if you have said extension installed and are using Google's browser. Curious if you've been granted access? Open up a Google Doc and look in the lower right for the red Grammarly logo.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr