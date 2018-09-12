iPhone XR hands-on: Premium power for everyone

See, if you're coming from an iPhone 6s or older, even something as relatively modest as the iPhone XR will seem like a valuable step forward. You're getting something modern for a decent price, and well after Apple worked out some of the iPhone X's early kinks. The impending release of iOS 12 and the major changes it contains only helps -- upgraders will have access to a wholly modern iOS experience. We've seen this strategy before, too: the new, cheap iPad Apple introduced in 2017 was meant on some level to give existing iOS users a sense of what iOS was truly capable of on even modest new hardware.

At $750, the iPhone XR stands to bring modern performance to more people, and that's a good thing. Whether or not other companies follow suit remains to be seen, but one thing's clear: I at least want to see other companies try this approach.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

