iPhone XR hands-on: Premium power for everyone

Apple's iPhone XR wasn't exactly a surprise -- tons of leaks saw to that. Even so, the XR is easily the most fascinating device the company released today. As expected, this less expensive version of the iPhone X packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and an aluminum frame, all in hopes of keeping costs down so more people can benefit from the work Apple poured into this generation of smartphones. We're in the middle of going hands-on with the phone as you read this, but for now, check out our early photos and read on for a taste of why this thing could be so important.
See, if you're coming from an iPhone 6s or older, even something as relatively modest as the iPhone XR will seem like a valuable step forward. You're getting something modern for a decent price, and well after Apple worked out some of the iPhone X's early kinks. The impending release of iOS 12 and the major changes it contains only helps -- upgraders will have access to a wholly modern iOS experience. We've seen this strategy before, too: the new, cheap iPad Apple introduced in 2017 was meant on some level to give existing iOS users a sense of what iOS was truly capable of on even modest new hardware.
At $750, the iPhone XR stands to bring modern performance to more people, and that's a good thing. Whether or not other companies follow suit remains to be seen, but one thing's clear: I at least want to see other companies try this approach.
