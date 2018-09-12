Nintendo's Switch Online service launches September 18th

Nintendo has finally revealed when it Switch Online service will be available -- and with only a few days left to go. The $20 per year subscription service will go live on September 18th (19th in Europe), with a week-long free trial available from the eShop at launch. Many of the launch details are under wraps, such as the games that will require a subscription to play, but Nintendo promises to shed more light on the subject with a Direct presentation on the 13th at 6PM Eastern.