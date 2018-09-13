Show More Results
Watch Nintendo Direct live right now!

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

'Final Fantasy VII' and other classics are heading to Switch

No FF8 though.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
6m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nintendo

If you've always wanted to play classic Final Fantasy titles on your Nintendo Switch, well now you can. Nintendo has just announced that a whole array of older Final Fantasy games will be available on its flagship console either later this year or in 2019. Final Fantasy XV pocket edition is available now, World of Final Fantasy Maxima will drop on November 6th, Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon will be available this winter, while 2019 will see the arrival of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, a HD remaster of Final Fantasy X/X-2 and Final Fantasy XII: the Zodiac Age.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr