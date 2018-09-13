Nintendo unveils $60 wireless NES controllers for the Switch

If you want a classic NES gameplay experience on the Switch, be prepared to shell out $60. Nintendo announced new wireless NES controllers today as an exclusive for subscribers of the Switch's online service. From what we can tell from the Nintendo Direct presentation, they seem to be an accurate rendition of the classic console gamepads. But even though they charge on the Switch in dock mode, they don't work as Joy-Cons. (You can probably figure that out since they both have proper directional pads.)

You can pre-order the Switch NES controllers on September 18th, and Nintendo says shipments will start in December. Naturally, they'll want to get these out by the holidays.