Twitter puts live streams at the top of your feed

We're making it easier to find and watch live broadcasts. Now, when accounts you follow go live, the stream will appear right at the top of your timeline.



Catch breaking news, your favorite personalities, and can't-miss sports moments. Rolling out now on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/gka2NDHGDX — Twitter (@Twitter) September 13, 2018

Twitter has surfaced certain live streams, like NFL games, before and its Happening Now feature kept users abreast of ongoing events by putting them at the top of their feeds. This, however, is the first time all live streams from any of the accounts a user follows will top the timeline. The new feature is rolling out now on both iOS and Android.