Twitter puts live streams at the top of your feed

Twitter is making it easier to catch live broadcasts from the accounts you follow. Now, anytime an account you follow starts a stream and shares a tweet about it, the broadcast will be pushed to the top of your timeline. The company announced the new feature in a tweet.
We're making it easier to find and watch live broadcasts. Now, when accounts you follow go live, the stream will appear right at the top of your timeline.— Twitter (@Twitter) September 13, 2018
Catch breaking news, your favorite personalities, and can't-miss sports moments. Rolling out now on iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/gka2NDHGDX
Twitter has surfaced certain live streams, like NFL games, before and its Happening Now feature kept users abreast of ongoing events by putting them at the top of their feeds. This, however, is the first time all live streams from any of the accounts a user follows will top the timeline. The new feature is rolling out now on both iOS and Android.