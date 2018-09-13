YouTube Kids lets parents choose what their children watch

YouTube has added two new features to its Kids app, both of which give parents more control over what their children are watching. First, parents now have the option to limit what their kids watch to just what they approve. After parents select "approved content only" in their child's profile, that child won't be able to search for content on their own. Instead they'll have access to the videos, channels or collection of channels their parents have specifically added to their approved list. YouTube announced this feature back in April and it's available now on Android globally. The company says iOS users will have access to it soon.