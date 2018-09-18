Audi is adding Alexa to the E-Tron and other select models

Ned Curic, VP of Alexa Auto, says you'll also be able to ask Alexa to locate points of interest, as well as to control smart devices from your car. Say, you want to adjust your room's temperature before you arrive home -- you can do that while you're on your way. "Our vision is to bring Alexa to customers wherever they are -- at home, at work, and on the go," he said. "With Alexa built directly into the vehicle, customers can ask Alexa to play music, locate points of interest, control smart home devices, and access thousands of Alexa skills, and we're excited to work with a brand like Audi to bring that experience to the all-new Audi e-tron and additional models in its vehicle lineup."

Audi has always been a likely candidate for Alexa integration, seeing as the myAudi app already gives you a way to access Amazon Music in some of the brand's newer models. The e-commerce giant released its Alexa Auto software development kit in August, though. That means more automakers now have access to tools needed to be able to add the voice assistant to their vehicles, and Alexa will likely make its way to more brands and models in the future.