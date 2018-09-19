Greyhound joins the modern era with e-tickets on iPhones

Intercity bus service Greyhound might not be the quickest way of getting around, but purchasing tickets is at least a bit faster now thanks to the new (and arguably well overdue) e-ticketing feature on its iOS app. Passengers can buy tickets directly through the app, then simply flash their device at the driver as they board the bus. Every aspect of a trip can be managed through the app, including check-in, updates and live departure times, plus member rewards. And if you're about to get on a long bus journey, chances are your phone's already juiced up, so you needn't worry about misplacing your info -- unlike Android users, who still have to wait for their update.