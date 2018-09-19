Lyft Concierge lets businesses schedule flexible rides

Lyft's Concierge service, which opened up to all businesses earlier this year, lets companies and organizations hail rides for their customers, patients and employees. While it lets those businesses offer an additional service, it's not always clear exactly when a passenger will need a ride. That's why Lyft Concierge is introducing flexible scheduling, which will let passengers use their scheduled ride when they're ready for it. Lyft notes that this new feature will be useful for passengers hit with unexpected delays, like lost baggage at an airport or a long doctor's appointment.