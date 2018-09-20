Amazon's smart plugs put Alexa in every power socket

These devices work in much the same way as other smart power supplies, enabling users to activate the appliances connected to them remotely, either through the Alexa App or via voice control, as well as set and set on/off timers. What's more, since the Smart Plugs operate entirely through the Alexa App, you won't have to connect yet another hub to your beleaguered router.

The Smart Plugs are available for pre-order today and cost $24.99; Amazon says it'll ship next month.

