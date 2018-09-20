‘Veronica Mars’ reboot is coming to Hulu in 2019

Rumors have been swirling that a Veronica Mars reboot is on the way and series lead Kristen Bell just confirmed it. She tweeted today that a new series is headed to Hulu, as are all of the back episodes. "Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants," wrote Bell. The original series ran for three seasons, but developed a strong and still very present following even in that short time. A follow-up movie came together in 2014 with the help of some avid crowdfunding.
BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! :) A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we're still friends after I taser you. pic.twitter.com/z2EufrjMpX— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 20, 2018
Series creator Rob Thomas is on board to produce and write the first episode, Variety reports. The new series is set to debut in 2019 with eight episodes.