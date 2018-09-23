Sennheiser is making spatial audio accessories for Magic Leap

A pair of headphones designed for the Magic Leap headset might be able to deliver better audio than other brands and models can. In Sennheiser's case, it also joined the "Works with Magic Leap" certification program, which will ensure that anything it offers will work with the brand's mixed reality devices. According to Veronique Larcher, the Co-Director for AMBEO, Sennheiser's spatial audio technology:

"As we enter a new era of spatial computing, and the technology gains traction with leading content creators, we are thrilled to bring our AMBEO spatial audio expertise to help drive forward this emerging field, while working closely with the creative community."

Sennheiser says it has more to share at the first ever LEAP conference, which is meant to teach developers and creators "how to wield the otherworldly powers of Magic Leap One," next month in Los Angeles. Magic Leap launched its first headset in August after years of hype and secrecy. The One Creator Edition is only available in limited quantities, though, and only to creators in the US for $2,295.