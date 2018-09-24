What's on TV: 'FIFA 19,' 'The Good Place' and 'Forza Horizon 4'

Fall TV returns at full strength this week, with new seasons of shows we love like The Good Place and Chef's Table on Netflix. There are also new shows to look out for, including God Friended Me on CBS, the Magnum P.I. reboot and FX's criminal/magician show Mr. In Between. For gamers, Life is Strange 2 has its first episode ready to go at the same time The Walking Dead team drops what may be its last, FIFA 19 drops at the end of the week and owners of the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition can start racing a little early. On 4K Blu-ray there's Punisher War Zone, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Halloween. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).