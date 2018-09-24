What's on TV: 'FIFA 19,' 'The Good Place' and 'Forza Horizon 4'

Fall TV returns at full strength this week, with new seasons of shows we love like The Good Place and Chef's Table on Netflix. There are also new shows to look out for, including God Friended Me on CBS, the Magnum P.I. reboot and FX's criminal/magician show Mr. In Between. For gamers, Life is Strange 2 has its first episode ready to go at the same time The Walking Dead team drops what may be its last, FIFA 19 drops at the end of the week and owners of the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition can start racing a little early. On 4K Blu-ray there's Punisher War Zone, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Halloween. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (4K)
- The [REC] Collection
- Halloween (4K)
- The Punisher (4K)
- American Psycho (4K)
- Uncle Drew
- X-Men Trilogy (4k)
- Punisher: War Zone (4K)
- Hollow Knight (Xbox One, PS4)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Xbox One, PS4)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Xbox One, PS4)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season Episode 2 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Air Missions: Hind (PS4)
- Think of the Children (Xbox One, PS4)
- The Cat and the Coup (PS4)
- Creed: Rise to Glory (PS VR)
- This is the Police (PS4)
- Deadliners (PS4, Xbox One)
- FIFA 19 (Xbox One, PS4) - 9/28
- Forza Horizon 4: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One, PC) - 9/28
Monday
- The Big Bang Theory (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- Dancing With The Stars (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- Steelers/Buccaneers, ESPN, 8:15 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts, HBO, 8 PM
- The Resident (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- The Voice (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon (season premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM
- Better Call Saul, AMC, 9 PM
- Planet Earth, BBC America, 9 PM
- Magnum P.I. (series premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- Whose Line is It Anyway?, CW, 9 PM
- Manifest (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- Bull (season premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- American Greed, CNBC, 10 PM
- Lodge 49, AMC, 10 PM
Tuesday
- Will Smith: The Jump, YouTube, 3 AM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Gifted (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- NCIS (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- Dancing with the Stars, ABC, 8 PM
- Basketball: A Love Story, ESPN2, 9 PM
- FBI (series premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Lethal Weapon (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- This is Us (season premiere), NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
- Sorry for Your Loss, Facebook, 9 PM
- NCIS: NO (season premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- Carter, WGN, 10 PM
- Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
- Most Expensivest, Viceland, 10 PM
- The Purge, USA, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Mr. Inbetween (series premiere), FX, 11:25 PM
Wednesday
- Norsemen (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Chicago Med (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
- Empire (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
- American Housewife (season premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM
- Chicago Fire (season premiere), NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family (season premiere), ABC, 9 PM
- Star (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- Single Parents (series premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM
- Chicago PD (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- A Million Little Things (season premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- South Park (season premiere),Comedy Central, 10 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- Dopesick Nation, Viceland, 10 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
- Are You the One?, MTV, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- One Dollar, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Vikings/Rams, Fox, 8:20 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- The Good Place (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Basketball: A Love Story, ESPN2, 9 PM
- Law & Order: SVU (season premiere), NBC, 9 PM
- Mom (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Murphy Brown (season premiere), CBS, 9:30 PM
- How to Get Away with Murder (season premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T. (season premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- The Grand Hustle, BET, 10 PM
Friday
- Chef's Table (S5), Netflix, 3 AM
- Made in Mexico (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Two Catalonias (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Reboot: The Guardian Code (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- King Lear, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Forest of Piano (S1), Netflix, 3 MA
- Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane, Netflix, 3 AM
- Hold the Dark, Netflix, 3 AM
- The 3rd Eye, Netflix, 3 AM
- A Football Life: Tony Romo NFL Network, 8 PM
- Truth & Lies: Jonestown, ABC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
- Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
- The Cool Kids (series premiere), Fox, 8:30 PM
- Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Wynonna Earp (season finale), Syfy, 9 & 10 PM
- Blue Bloods (season premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- Outcast (season finale), Cinemax, 10 PM
- Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Langston Kernan / Megan Gailey (season premiere), CC, 11 PM
- ELeague: CS: Go Premier 2018, TBS, 11 PM
- Animals, HBO. 11:30 PM
- Tracey Ullman Show (season premiere), HBO, 12 AM
Saturday
- Stanford/Notre Dame college football, NBC, 7:30 PM
- Ohio State/Penn State college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Adam Driver / Kanye West (season premiere), NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Believe Me: The Lisa McVey Story, Lifetime, 8 PM
- The Warriors of Liberty City, Starz, 8 PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8 PM
- The Simpsons (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Ravens/Steelers, NBC, 8:15 PM
- Bob's Burgers (season premiere), Fox, 8:30 PM
- God Friended Me (series premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- The Deuce, HBO, 9 PM
- America to Me, Starz, 9 PM
- Family Guy (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
- Poldark (season premiere), PBS, 9 PM
- Get Shorty, Epix, 9 PM
- The Last Ship, TNT, 9 PM
- Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
- Rel, Fox, 9:30 PM
- NCIS: LA (season premiere), CBS, 9:30 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10 PM
- Kidding, Showtime, 10 PM
- Insecure (season finale), HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]