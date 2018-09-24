Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2 can be upgraded with a CPU cartridge

Microsoft has plenty of competition in this arena, including Google's $5,000 Jamboard, so it makes sense for it to hustle with a new model before its most transformative features are ready. Given how slowly many companies upgrade their collaborative displays, and their high cost, the ability to improve them over time with CPU upgrades should give IT departments some peace of mind. Unfortunately, Microsoft still hasn't revealed the Surface Hub 2's price, but hopefully it'll be competitive with Google's offering and below the $9,000 price for the original Hub.