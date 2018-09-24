T-Mobile relaunches prepaid service with Amazon and Google perks

You can still opt for limited-data plans at $30 (2GB of LTE data) and $40 (10GB). T-Mobile also stresses that you'll have a wider selection of devices regardless of plan, including the "absolute latest" handsets.

These are still prepaid plans, and there are still catches. The $50 and $60 unlimited plans offer 5GB and 15GB of full-speed hotspot data. You'll still risk data slowdowns if you use more than 35GB in a month. And importantly, cellular video streaming is limited to 480p no matter how much you spend -- if you want higher-resolution Netflix or YouTube, you'll have to subscribe to T-Mobile proper.

Metro isn't quite as "no compromise" as T-Mobile says, then. However, this might give rivals a reason to be nervous. Unlimited prepaid service isn't new, but it tends to have fewer features and more restrictions. AT&T's equivalent self-branded plans don't offer any hotspot functionality unless you pay $75 per month; Cricket also caps speeds at 3Mbps. Verizon does have hotspot support across the board, but you won't get unlimited data unless you pay $75 per month. Boost Mobile may be the most competitive with a $50 plan that offers more hotspot data than Metro, but it doesn't provide any cloud service perks. T-Mobile is betting that its service hits a sweet spot for cost-conscious users, and it might be on the right track.