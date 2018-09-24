The Morning After: Android is ten years old

The 'door-to-door' Direct service can bring an EV to your office.Tesla is hand-delivering the Model 3 to speed up sales

Tesla is determined to move as many EVs as it can before its summer quarter is over, and that includes saving you from even a short trip to get your vehicle. Electrek has learned that the company just launched a door-to-door Tesla Direct service, bringing the Model 3 directly to customers, and not just those near the automaker's Fremont factory. Customers in Los Angeles (and possibly other areas) are receiving emails offering to deliver cars directly to their homes and offices for free.

From a novelty into a mainstay of the tech world.

Android at 10: Google's mobile OS has come a long way



The mobile world is celebrating a momentous anniversary: Android is ten years old. The T-Mobile G1 (and Android 1.0) made its debut on September 23rd, 2008, launching both a new operating system and a new era. It didn't look like much in those early days, but it eventually became the dominant mobile platform. Android adoption exploded thanks to both rapid software upgrades as well as flagships like the Motorola Droid and Samsung Galaxy S. It was already the most popular mobile OS by the end of 2010, and competitors that once seemed unassailable quickly fell by the wayside. If the iPhone knocked BlackBerry, Symbian and Windows Mobile off their respective perches, it was Android that put them in the ground.



The K600 can work with your PC or mobile devices, too.

Logitech made a keyboard for your smart TV



Logitech's K600 offers a compact keyboard-and-trackpad combo for your modern smart TV. You won't have to laboriously enter web addresses or search queries using just your remote, and while the K600 won't work with every model, it covers major TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony. You don't have to use the keyboard with a TV -- it's an otherwise standard Bluetooth peripheral, so you can connect it to Android, iOS, Mac and Windows devices -- a quick switch button can change the pairing on the spot.



But wait, there's more...

